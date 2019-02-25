Western Digital sub-brand SanDisk announced the “world’s fastest” 1TB microSD card at MWC in Barcelona, Spain.
SanDisk’s new ‘Extreme’ series 1TB microSD card will have a transfer speed of up to 160MB/s. That’s quite fast and coupled with that level of storage, would make for a great addition to any Nintendo Switch, GoPro or Android device.
However, there’s one caveat: it’ll cost $449.99 USD (about $593.08 CAD). For comparison, SanDisk’s 400GB microSD will run you $149.99 CAD on Amazon right now.
For those who need a lot of storage but aren’t ready to pay quite that much, SanDisk also announced a 512GB model for $199.99 USD (approximately $263.58 (CAD).
Both sizes are available for pre-order through SanDisk’s website now and will release in the coming months.
Micron also announced a 1TB microSD card which will clock in at 100MB/s read speeds and 95MB/s write speed. However, that slower speed will likely come with a lower price tag as well.
Micron’s microSD card will be available worldwide in Q2 2019.
