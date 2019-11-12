PREVIOUS|
Pixel 4-series November security patch reportedly rolling out now

That said, we haven't gotten the update yet

Nov 12, 2019

1:40 PM EST

Pixel 4 colours

Long has been the dark night of the Pixel 4’s lost November security update, but it seems as if the sun is finally rising on the unsecured Pixel serfs.

 Android Police is now reporting that some unlocked Pixel 4 devices are beginning to get the November security update. Although, we haven’t been able to download it yet on our review units.

Google has been cagey with information on the update telling users: “You’ll get it when you get it.”

When the update does roll out, Pixel 4-series users can look forward to smooth display and camera improvements.

Source: Android Police

