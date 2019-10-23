Koodo offers double-data promotion, get up to 8GB for $65 per month

Like Fido, Telus flanker brand Koodo is offering a double-data sale.
Currently, you can get up to 8GB of data through this promotion. It’s similar to a deal that kicked off earlier this month, but the plans and prices have changed slightly.
Below are the bring your own device (BYOD) rates for each plan:
- $55 4GB (normally 2GB)
- $60 6GB (normally 3GB)
- $65 8GB (normally 4GB)
All three plans include unlimited minutes and messaging.
Some of these plans are available with a Tab, allowing users to get a phone at a discounted rate. However, you’ll have to pay a tab cost on top of the BYOD monthly amount.
At the time of writing, Koodo did not list an end date for the promotions.
It’s also worth noting that Koodo has other plans outside of the promotion, including 10GB/$75 and 1GB/$30 plans.
If double the data isn’t enough for you, Koodo’s also offering new customers who sign up a year of Amazon Prime. Plus, if you sign-up online, the company waives the $35 connection fee.
You can learn more on Koodo’s website.
