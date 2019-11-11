PREVIOUS|
News

Voting for Google Play Users’ Choice 2019 Awards is now open

You can now cast your vote for Choice App, Game, Movie and Book

Nov 11, 2019

1:49 PM EST

0 comments

Google has announced that voting is now open for its Users’ Choice awards for 2019.

Anyone with a Google account can now cast their vote for Choice App, Game, Movie and Book. Voting will close on November 25th.

The nominees for Users’ Choice App are:

  • Enlight Pixaloop
  • Ablo
  • Post-it
  • Video Editor
  • Curio
  • Morphin
  • Concepts
  • Scripts
  • Boosted
  • Peloton

The nominees for Users’ Choice Game are:

  • Vineyard Valley
  • Stardew Valley
  • The Might Quest for Epic Loot
  • Dota Underlords
  • Call of Duty Mobile
  • Auto Chess
  • RAID: Shadow Legends
  • AFK Arena
  • Brawl Stars
  • Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
  • Mario Kart Tour
  • Pokémon Masters
  • The Elder Scrolls
  • Archero

The nominees for Users’ Choice Movie are:

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Captain Marvel
  • Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw
  • Aquaman
  • Toy Story 4
  • Instant Family
  • Spider-Man: Far from Home
  • Detective Pikachu
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • John Wick: Chapter 3

The nominees for Users’ Choice Book are:

  • The Testaments
  • Everything is F*cked
  • Holy Sister
  • The Institute
  • Howard Stern Comes Again
  • The Mister
  • Under Currents
  • Connections in Death
  • Tiamat’s Wrath
  • The Silent Patient

Google will announce the winners of the awards on December 3rd. You can vote for your favourites here.

Related Articles

News

Oct 7, 2019

12:08 PM EST

Microsoft Excel app passes one billion downloads on Play Store

News

Jul 22, 2019

7:03 AM EST

Tinder bypasses Google Play with new payment method, dodges app store fee

News

Sep 17, 2019

12:50 PM EST

Google is shutting down some of its Play Games multiplayer APIs

Comments