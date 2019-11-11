Voting for Google Play Users’ Choice 2019 Awards is now open

Google has announced that voting is now open for its Users’ Choice awards for 2019.
Anyone with a Google account can now cast their vote for Choice App, Game, Movie and Book. Voting will close on November 25th.
The nominees for Users’ Choice App are:
- Enlight Pixaloop
- Ablo
- Post-it
- Video Editor
- Curio
- Morphin
- Concepts
- Scripts
- Boosted
- Peloton
The nominees for Users’ Choice Game are:
- Vineyard Valley
- Stardew Valley
- The Might Quest for Epic Loot
- Dota Underlords
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Auto Chess
- RAID: Shadow Legends
- AFK Arena
- Brawl Stars
- Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
- Mario Kart Tour
- Pokémon Masters
- The Elder Scrolls
- Archero
The nominees for Users’ Choice Movie are:
- Avengers: Endgame
- Captain Marvel
- Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw
- Aquaman
- Toy Story 4
- Instant Family
- Spider-Man: Far from Home
- Detective Pikachu
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- John Wick: Chapter 3
The nominees for Users’ Choice Book are:
- The Testaments
- Everything is F*cked
- Holy Sister
- The Institute
- Howard Stern Comes Again
- The Mister
- Under Currents
- Connections in Death
- Tiamat’s Wrath
- The Silent Patient
Google will announce the winners of the awards on December 3rd. You can vote for your favourites here.
