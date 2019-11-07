PREVIOUS|
Samsung Galaxy S11e to feature up to 4,000mAh battery

Nov 7, 2019

11:25 AM EST

0 comments

Samsung’s Galaxy S11 series isn’t going to come out until next year, but diligent leakers are already exposing more details about the upcoming series of devices.

GalaxyClub discovered a listing for what the publication believes is the Samsung Galaxy S11e, based on its ‘SM-G980’ model number that’s similar to the S10e’s ‘SM-G970’ identifier.

With its voltage and wattage in mind, it’s believed the battery will have a size of anywhere from 3,730mAh to a 4,000mAh, according to the Netherlands-based publication.

A battery of that size would be quite useful for features like a brighter display, a higher refresh rate and a bigger screen. This would also be a significant upgrade over the S10e’s 3,100mAh power source.

Samsung’s S11 series will likely launch in February of 2020.

Image credit: GalaxyClub

Source: GalaxyClub

