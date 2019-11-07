PREVIOUS|
Apple’s iOS 13.2.2 update fixes issue causing background apps to close

PadOS 13.2.2 is now available as well

Nov 7, 2019

1:52 PM EST

Apple has released iOS 13.2.2 and iPadOS 13.2.2.

This update comes shortly after iOS 13.2 dropped last week, which included the iPhone 11’s ‘Deep Fusion’ computational photography feature.

Apple’s update notes indicate that iOS 13.3.3 fixes an issue that caused apps to quit unexpectedly in the background, resolves a problem that resulted in the smartphone to losing reception after a call and solves a variety of other minor issues with the operating system.

iOS 13.2.2

In order to download the update, navigate to ‘Settings,’ then ‘General,’ and finally, Software Update. The update measures in at 134.5mb for the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

While iOS 13’s release has been far from completely stable, it’s great to see Apple addressing significant problems with the operating system at a rapid pace.

