Twitter’s CEO makes fun of Facebook’s new corporate logo in tweet

Twitter’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, has called out Facebook on its new rebranding logo in a tweet poking fun at the all-caps design.
The tweet marks Dorsey’s latest public swipe against Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg.
Facebook unveiled its new corporate logo on November 6th. The new branding is meant to help differentiate its social network from its family of apps that includes Instagram and WhatsApp.
This latest dig from Dorsey comes after he announced that Twitter would be banning political ads just minutes before Facebook’s earnings call.
When asked if Facebook would block political ads, Mark Zuckerberg said that he wants to protect free speech. Dorsey responded in a tweet by saying that banning political ads on Twitter is not related to free speech.
Earlier this month, Dorsey also said that he had no interest in joining Libra, which is Facebook’s cryptocurrency project.
