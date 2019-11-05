PREVIOUS
Apple TV+’s 4K streaming bitrate higher than most iTunes movies and TV shows

'See' has the highest bitrate, coming in at an average of 29Mbps

See

Apple’s new Apple TV+ streaming platform features impressive streaming quality, according to a recent test conducted by FlatpanelsHD writer Rasmus Larsen.

Larsen says that Apple TV+ streaming is higher quality than nearly every iTunes movie and television show.

According to Larsen, See had the highest bitrate of any Apple TV+ show tested, averaging 29Mbps and 41Mbps at its peak. On the other hand, The Elephant Queen hit 26Mbps on average, with other content, including Snoopy in Space also performing well in tests.

Larsen goes on to say that Apple TV+ features 1.5x to 2x the bitrate of a standard HD Blu-ray disc and roughly half that of a typical UHD 4K Blu-ray disc.

In comparison, Netflix’s 4K bitrate maxes out at 16Mbps. That said, the service requires at least 25Mbs to stream 4K content.

Larsen also included screenshots of his speed tests in the FlatpanelsHD story.

Source: FlatpanelsHD

