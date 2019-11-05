Cadillac and Assomption metro stations in Montreal now have cellular connectivity

Montreal’s Cadillac and Assomption metro stations now have cellular connectivity, according to the Société de transport de Montréal (STM).
The STM has said that it plans to make mobile coverage available throughout the entire metro system by 2020.
[Cadillac & Assomption métro stations] 🚇📱✅📶 The stations are now wired to the 3G and 4G LTE mobile network. More than ever, you can use the tools to facilitate your travels and stay informed on the status of the service!
Info on the mobile network ⏩ https://t.co/G8FwO1qBme pic.twitter.com/sNMR5FsJhf
— Ligne Verte (@stm_Verte) November 4, 2019
It is currently working to bring cellular connectivity to the stations and tunnels between Cadillac and Honoré-Beaugrand and from Lionel-Groulx to Angrignon.
The STM connectivity project debuted in 2014 to connect 71km of tracks and 68 metro stations. It included a $50 million CAD investment from Telus, Rogers, Bell and Videotron.
STM has said that it is only planning to offer cellular connectivity and not Wi-Fi.
Source: Société de transport de Montréal Via: iPhone in Canada
