News

Cadillac and Assomption metro stations in Montreal now have cellular connectivity

The two stations are now connected to 3G and 4G LTE mobile networks

Nov 5, 2019

12:00 PM EST

Montreal’s Cadillac and Assomption metro stations now have cellular connectivity, according to the Société de transport de Montréal (STM).

The STM has said that it plans to make mobile coverage available throughout the entire metro system by 2020.

It is currently working to bring cellular connectivity to the stations and tunnels between Cadillac and Honoré-Beaugrand and from Lionel-Groulx to Angrignon.

The STM connectivity project debuted in 2014 to connect 71km of tracks and 68 metro stations. It included a $50 million CAD investment from Telus, Rogers, Bell and Videotron.

STM has said that it is only planning to offer cellular connectivity and not Wi-Fi.

Source: Société de transport de Montréal Via: iPhone in Canada

