Airbnb to ban ‘party houses’ following Halloween night shooting

Airbnb has announced that it will be banning ‘party houses’ following a shooting at a rental home on Halloween night that killed five people in California.
Brain Chesky, Airbnb’s CEO, tweeted that the company will be expanding manual screenings of reservations and will remove users who don’t comply with the policies banning parties.
Starting today, we are banning “party houses” and we are redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct, including conduct that leads to the terrible events we saw in Orinda. Here is what we are doing:
— Brian Chesky (@bchesky) November 2, 2019
He also stated that Airbnb plans to form a “rapid response team” to deal with complaints of unauthorized parties.
The owner of the rental home believed that the one-night rental seemed suspicious and reminded the renter that parties are not allowed, according to CBC News. Police were called to the residence after reports of the shooting.
Airbnb has said that it banned the renter and that the home is no longer listed. It also says it is investigating the incident.
