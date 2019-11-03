PREVIOUS|
Airbnb to ban ‘party houses’ following Halloween night shooting

The Halloween party was advertised as an 'Airbnb mansion party' on social media

Nov 3, 2019

12:42 PM EST

Airbnb has announced that it will be banning ‘party houses’ following a shooting at a rental home on Halloween night that killed five people in California.

Brain Chesky, Airbnb’s CEO, tweeted that the company will be expanding manual screenings of reservations and will remove users who don’t comply with the policies banning parties.

He also stated that Airbnb plans to form a “rapid response team” to deal with complaints of unauthorized parties.

The owner of the rental home believed that the one-night rental seemed suspicious and reminded the renter that parties are not allowed, according to CBC News. Police were called to the residence after reports of the shooting.

Airbnb has said that it banned the renter and that the home is no longer listed. It also says it is investigating the incident.

Source: CBC News, @bchesky 

