The Witcher series will land on Netflix on December 20

There's even a bathtub scene

Oct 31, 2019

12:29 PM EDT

The Witcher Netflix Geralt

Netflix has confirmed that The Witcher will begin streaming on December 20th.

The fantasy drama series was previously only given a “late 2019” release window. The launch date was revealed in a new trailer.

The Witcher is an adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s best-selling Polish novel series of the same name. The saga has also been adapted into three acclaimed video games from developer CD Projekt Red.

The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia (Superman star Henry Cavill), a monster hunter that must navigate the conflict-ridden Continent alongside a powerful sorceress and young princess.

Image credit: Netflix

