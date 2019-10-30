WB Games is partnering with mobile develope NetEase to release a new Harry Potter series game called Harry Potter: Magic Awakened. Magic Awakened is an RPG-based card game that takes place in the wizarding world.
The RPG is available for pre-registration on iOS and Android devices in China, but it’s unclear if it’s coming to the West.
Here are some additional promotional materials for the game.
Players will be a wizard and explore hogwarts, learn spells and magic, master the world of magic. pic.twitter.com/Ea8nbHuHZM
— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 30, 2019
In the game you play a student at Hogwarts after the Second Wizarding War. The player learns new spells, makes new friends, and designs spell combinations. There also seems to be a quick-time mini-game of some sort.
Industry analyst Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) posted promotional materials for the game online on Twitter.
WB also partnered with Niantic to make the game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.
Source: @ZhugeEX (Daniel Ahmad) Via: Twitter, GamesRadar
Comments