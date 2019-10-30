PREVIOUS|
Apple’s AirPods Pro are now available in Canada

The often-rumoured high-end Bluetooth earbuds have finally arrived

Oct 30, 2019

10:00 AM EDT

Apple’s recently announced AirPods Pro are officially available in-store and online.

The $329 CAD high-end wireless, Bluetooth earbuds feature noise-cancelling, water-resistance and a new, in-ear fit. Three sizes of tips are included in the AirPods Pro box, along with a Lightning-to-USB-C cable.

The new wireless earbuds’ noise-cancellation is powered by built-in microphones that detect external sound that the AirPods Pro then cancels out. Apple says that the earbuds’ noise-cancellation adjusts audio up to 200 times per second.

Other features include Apple’s H1 chip, Bluetooth 5.0, ‘Hey Siri’ integration and a Qi wireless charging case.

Battery life measures in at 4.5 hours of listening time on one charge, and up to five hours with noise-cancellation turned off. The charging case is capable of 24 hours of listening time, and more than 18 hours of talk time.

MobileSyrup will have more on Apple’s new high-end AirPods Pro earbuds in the coming days.

