Apple’s AirPods Pro are now available in Canada

Apple’s recently announced AirPods Pro are officially available in-store and online.
The $329 CAD high-end wireless, Bluetooth earbuds feature noise-cancelling, water-resistance and a new, in-ear fit. Three sizes of tips are included in the AirPods Pro box, along with a Lightning-to-USB-C cable.
The new wireless earbuds’ noise-cancellation is powered by built-in microphones that detect external sound that the AirPods Pro then cancels out. Apple says that the earbuds’ noise-cancellation adjusts audio up to 200 times per second.
Other features include Apple’s H1 chip, Bluetooth 5.0, ‘Hey Siri’ integration and a Qi wireless charging case.
Battery life measures in at 4.5 hours of listening time on one charge, and up to five hours with noise-cancellation turned off. The charging case is capable of 24 hours of listening time, and more than 18 hours of talk time.
MobileSyrup will have more on Apple’s new high-end AirPods Pro earbuds in the coming days.
Comments