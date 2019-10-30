Amazon Canada has slashed the price of several of its Alexa-enabled products, including the recently announced Echo Show 8 by 24 percent.
Here is a list of some of the deals other deals available right now:
- Introducing Echo Show 8 for $129.99 (Save $40)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet – 10.1-inch for $259.99
- Echo Show 5 with TP-Link Smart Plug for $114.99 (Save $9.99)
- Fire HD 8, 16GB Tablet for $79.99 (Save $20)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet, 32GB for $109.99 (Save $20)
- Fire 7 Tablet, 16GB for $59.99 (Save $10)
- Fire 7 Tablet for $79.99 (Save $10)
- Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera with cloud storage included for $259.99 (Save $70)
- Echo Dot with TP-Link Smart Plug for $84.99 (Save $9.99)
- Echo Dot with TP-Link Smart Light Switch for $91.98 (Save $13)
- Echo Show 8 with Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $398
