Google’s Pixel 4 reportedly suffers from camera white balance issues

Google’s Pixel 4 and 4 XL feature excellent cameras, but they reportedly suffer from a white balancing autocorrect bug.
According to Reddit user ‘nalrodriguez,’ when taking pictures with their Philips Hue light bulbs set to red, the phone dramatically changed the colour of the room to yellow.
The Pixel 4’s camera auto-corrected the colour of the user’s room due to its white balance.
I haven’t experienced this problem myself, though Android Police encountered a similar issue that changed a red curtain to a light pink colour. To put this issue in perspective, Pixel 3 does a significantly better job of correcting white balance in comparison to the Pixel 4.
It’s unclear why this happens, but Google did work on trying to improve the white balance on the device with artificial intelligence (AI) and its own algorithms.
