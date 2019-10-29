Samsung launches NFC payment acceptance system exclusively in Canada

Samsung has announced a new NFC-enabled payment acceptance system designed for small businesses that is launching exclusively in Canada.
The contact-less system is called the Samsung POS (Point of Sale), and allows merchants to accept debit and credit payments of up to $100 CAD by tapping cards onto Samsung NFC-enabled devices. It does not require the use of dongles or cables.
The Samsung POS will allow let merchants send receipts through email. It will also provide sales history, sales data and create staff accounts.
“It’s an accessible, highly secure, low-cost and easy-to-use mobile payment acceptance solution,” said Steven Cull, director of mobile product at Samsung Canada, in a press release.
It has been piloted for the past several months and has been downloaded more than 10,000 times.
Merchants can download the app for free from the Galaxy Store or on Google Play.
Source: Samsung Canada
