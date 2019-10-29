Privacy experts question National Bank’s request to users for personal information

Privacy concerns are rising as National Bank prompted users to provide their account number and PIN from other banks when trying to open a new account.
When an individual attempted to create an account with National Bank, the website read “You must provide your sign-in access to another major Canadian financial institution.”
It’s important to note that if you provide your PIN, you’re responsible for any fraudulent charges on your account because you shared the access information.
National Bank has not yet made an apology for asking for this information, and instead says it scrubs the information “100 percent.”
The former privacy commissioner of Ontario, Ann Cavoukian, told CBC News that National Bank’s request for login information for another bank is unprecedented.
“I’ve never heard of such a thing. It’s unprecedented and completely privacy invasive that they would ask for your PIN number, which only you should have. That’s not something you share with a bank,” she said.
With the rise of data and information breaches, it’s no surprise that people are concerned about provided their personal information.
Source: CBC News
