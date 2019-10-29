PREVIOUS|
Elon Musk going to trial over ‘pedo guy’ tweet from 2018

Musk may have been a little too involved in this altercation

Elon Musk is going to court over defamation regarding tweets where he called a cave diver a “pedo guy.”

The story began when Musk sent a mini-submarine to Thailand to help rescue a boy’s soccer team that was stuck in an underwater cave. When the sub arrived, rescuers didn’t use it because it was too large. The U.K. diver that’s suing Musk called the sub a “PR stunt.” Musk got angry and called the diver, who’s name is Vernon Unsworth, a “pedo guy” on Twitter.

Since then, Unsworth has attempted to sue Musk for defamation and Musk has tried his hardest to get the case thrown out of court.

It has also come out that Musk hired a private investigator who told him that Unsworth moved to Thailand to marry a 12-year-old child bride. Unsworth says that he met his wife in London and that she’s 32.

Musk and Unsworth head to court in December and the Tesla CEO’s lawyer has said, “We look forward to the trial. We understand that, while Musk has apologized, Unsworth would like to milk his 15 minutes of fame.”

