Ubisoft delays three Canadian-made games, including Watch Dogs: Legion

Ubisoft has delayed three of its anticipated Canadian-made games: Ubisoft Toronto’s Watch Dogs: Legion, Ubisoft Quebec’s Gods and Monsters and Ubisoft Montreal’s Rainbow Six Quarantine.
During a recent financial call, the French publishing giant confirmed that all three games have been pushed out of the company’s current fiscal year, which ends on March 31st, 2020.
This means that the games could as early as April 2020, or as late as March 2021. Watch Dogs: Legion had previously been set to release on March 3rd, while Gods and Monsters and Rainbow Six Quarantine were slated to launch sometime in early 2020.
In the call, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot attributed the delays, in part, to the underperformance of Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which launched in September. He also said this will give the Canadian studios more time to polish their games.
“While each of these games already has a strong identity and high potential, we want our teams to have more development time to ensure that their respective innovations are perfectly implemented so as to deliver optimal experiences for players,” said Guillemot.
“This decision will have a very significant impact on our financial results for this fiscal year and goes against our recent successes in building a more stable development model. However, it is in line with our strategy to maximize the future value of our brands for the long-term benefit of our employees, players and shareholders.”
Image credit: Ubisoft
Source: Ubisoft Via: GamesRadar
