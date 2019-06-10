News
Ubisoft Montreal announces ‘Gods & Monsters’ open world adventure game

Jun 10, 2019

5:33 PM EDT

At E3 2019 Ubisoft Montreal revealed a teaser for a new open-world adventure game called Gods & Monsters.

The game is launching in February 25th 2020 and is coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Uplay+ and Stadia.

The game will focus on the hero ‘Fenyx’ fighting against what looks like a wide variety of Greek myth-based enemies.

Gods & Monsters is an open-world action adventure game, created by the same team that developed Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

“Over the last 10 years, I have had the chance to be part of an incredible team that has pushed the limits of Assassin’s Creed to explore historical periods from a unique angle,” said Marc-Alexis Côté, senior producer at Ubisoft Quebec in a press release.

Fenyx fights against Typhon and his army of gorgons, harpies and cyclopes in a painted storybook-like world.

