Virgin Mobile plan offers 8GB of data for $65

All of the big three’s flanker brands have now added a double data promotion that nets users 8GB of sweet, sweet data for $65 CAD.
Not all of these plans are perfect, but they do offer more data than users would typically get from a carrier for these prices.
The carrier’s current slate of bring your own device plans start at the following prices.
- 4GB of data – unlimited talk in Canada and texting worldwide – $55
- 6GB of data – unlimited talk in Canada and texting worldwide – $60
- 8GB of data – unlimited talk in Canada and texting worldwide – $65
Virgin’s plans also come with some member benefits, which include discounts on things like concert tickets, electronics and hotels.
If you’re interested in Koodo or Fido’s plans, check out our prior reporting.
Source: Virgin Mobile
