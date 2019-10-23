Fido adds extra gigabyte of data to some of its smartphone plans

Fido is offering new subscribers more data with some of its lower-end plans with a deal it’s calling the ‘Double data offer.’
While this is double the data compared to Fido’s base plans, it really only gets users an extra gigabyte since the carrier was just having a sale.
The carrier’s plans are as follows:
- 4GB of data – unlimited talk in Canada and texting worldwide – $55
- 6GB of data – unlimited talk in Canada and texting worldwide – $60 (new)
- 8GB of data – unlimited talk in Canada and texting worldwide – $65 (new)
Each of these plans also come with Fido’s five extra hours of free data, ‘Fido Xtra’ and ‘Data overage protection.’ On top of that, subscribers also get voicemail, call display and ‘Fido Roam,’ which lets you use your data abroad for a small fee.
you can check out the plans for yourself on Fido’s website
Source: Fido
