Selena Gomez’s new music video was shot on an iPhone 11 Pro

Selena Gomez’s recently released music video for her latest song “Lose You to Love Me” was shot using an iPhone 11 Pro.
The video was filmed in black and white. Apple released a short clip of the music video on its YouTube channel as part of its “Shot on iPhone” series.
You can watch the full video on Gomez’s YouTube channel.
Apple has recently expanded its “Shot on iPhone” campaign to include bands and musicians, after doing a number of different sports videos and short films.
The iPhone 11 Pro launched in Canada on September 20th. It starts at $1,379 CAD for 64GB variant, $1,589 for the 256GB model and the 512GB variant costs $1,859.
The 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1519 CAD for the 64GB version. The 256GB costs $1,729 and lastly the 512GB costs $1,999.
Source: YouTube Via: Mac Rumours
