Latest OxygenOS beta adds ‘Raise to lower volume feature’ and bug fixes

OnePlus is rolling out another update to OxygenOS beta users who have a OnePlus 7 Pro that includes several small bug fixes and a new feature that lowers the volume of your phone when you pick it up and it’s ringing.
The company’s changelog is as follows:
System
- Fixed the screen flashing issue with setup while adding the fingerprint
- Fixed the issue of the accidental muting of a vehicle navigation system with a Bluetooth connection
- Fixed the disabling of mobile data after an upgrade
- Optimized visual effects of the permission’s pop-up window
- Optimized the black and white screen issues with some apps
- Improved system stability and fixed other known issues
Phone
- Added the “Raise to lower the ringtone” feature in Sounds & Vibration for incoming calls
- Enabled efficient addition of unknown numbers to contacts
- Optimized the description for the features
- Expanded the dial pad area to avoid mis-touches
Messages
- Optimized the message sorting feature by verification code
Calculator
- Optimized UI and interactive experience
OnePlus Switch
- Supported transfer of iPhone data through iCloud
Weather
- Added The Weather Channel as a data source for accurate weather data
So far the recently released OnePlus 7T isn’t being included in the OxygenOS beta program so these updates have yet to apply to it.
Source: OnePlus
Comments