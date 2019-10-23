Canada ranks fourth worldwide for fastest mobile download speed: report

Canada has ranked fourth in the world for fastest average mobile download speed for Q2-Q3 2019, according to a new report from Speedtest Intelligence.
With a mobile download speed of 62.62Mbps, Canada is the only North American country to rank in the top 20. The speed increased 24.2 percent since Q2-Q3 2018.
However, Canada only ranked 42nd worldwide in terms of mobile upload speed with 13.85Mbps. This number increased 20.1 percent since the same period from the pervious year.
Additionally, Telus was ranked as the fastest mobile operator in Canada in Q2-Q3 2019 with a speed score of 69.91. This is a 16.8 percent increase from the same period last year.
Further, Bell ranked second with a speed score of 68.59, which was an increase of 17.5 percent from the previous year.
Researchers concluded that Canada’s fast mobile speeds are continuing to improve, and that 4G is available in most areas in the countries.
The data from this report was received from 241,288 different devices and 864,847 different consumer-initiated tests. The study also looked at over 36 million different data points.
Speedtest has acknowledged that it will be interesting to see how these speeds will further improve as Canadian operators begin to roll out 5G.
Source: Speedtest
