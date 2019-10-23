Google clarifies Stadia Founder’s and Premiere Edition shipping dates

Last week, Google confirmed that its Stadia game streaming service will launch on November 19th.
At the time, the tech giant said that people who pre-ordered the Founder’s Edition launch bundle could start playing on Stadia at 9am PT/12pm ET.
However, that won’t apply to everyone. Speaking to The Verge, a Google spokesperson confirmed that it’s shipping out Founder’s Editions in the order it received them.
Pre-orders for the Founder’s Edition first went live in early June, so it appears that only people who ordered one around that time should expect to get their bundles on November 19th.
Otherwise, Google says it expects to have all pre-orders shipped to customers within the first two weeks, which means some people might not get it until December.
This includes anyone pre-ordering the Premiere Edition, which replaced the Founder’s Edition in Canada earlier this week when it sold out.
Both bundles cost $169 CAD, but there are some notable differences between the two.
The Founder’s Edition includes:
- Limited-edition Night Blue Stadia controller
- Chromecast Ultra (supports 4K)
- Three-month Stadia Pro subscription (supports 4K/60fps streaming)
- First dibs on Stadia Name
- A 3-month ‘Buddy Pass’ to gift Stadia Pro to a friend
- Destiny 2: The Collection (includes base game, all previous add-ons, the new Shadowkeep expansion and annual pass for future content)
Meanwhile, the Premiere Edition includes:
- Stadia Clearly White controller
- Chromecast Ultra
- Three-month Stadia Pro subscription
- Destiny 2: The Collection
MobileSyrup will have more on Stadia in the coming weeks.
Source: The Verge
