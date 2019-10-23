Huawei launches 5G Mate X in China, global sales ‘under review’

Huawei is taking orders its 5G Mate X foldable phone in China with a 16,999 yuan (about $3,147 CAD) price tag on it.
The anticipated luxury smartphone was delayed for various reasons twice this year. In May, Huawei Canada’s Kevin Li told MobileSyrup that the company planned to delay the launch of the Mate X in Canada to ensure it could deliver a high-quality handset.
Reuters reported that the phone was launched in China first as the company deals with the U.S. trade blacklist that was imposed on the company in May. It indicated that global sales of the foldable device have not been released yet and are still “under review.”
“Our strategy is based on carriers’ 5G roll out in different regions. So far, Huawei has made the Huawei Mate X available in the China market on November 15. A global launch plan is under review,” Huawei said in a statement to The Verge.
The phone is 5G capable and will come with Huawei’s Kirin 980 processor and Barong 5000 modem, The Verge indicated. It will have a dual-cell 4,500mAh battery, which can be recharged to 85 percent in half an hour. When unfolded, the screen is eight inches and when folded it has a 6.6-inch screen on the front and a 6.38-inch panel in the back.
In the midst of this launch, Huawei also reported that it has now shipped 200 million smartphones in 2019. It reached this number 64 days earlier than it did last year, Huawei indicated.
Comments