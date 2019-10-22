Tile and Amazon’s exclusive bundles offers Echo Dot with trackers

Tile and Amazon are offering exclusive bundles on Amazon Canada’s website.
The bundles include Tile’s new trackers as well as Amazon’s Echo Dot.
On Amazon, you can grab the Amazon Echo Dot with Tile Sticker 4 pack for $74.99 CAD.
Tile is also offering a ‘Tile Essentials’ package that features the Amazon Echo Dot with one Tile Mate and Tile Slim, and two Tile Stickers for $89.99.
Note that the offer comes with the third-gen Echo Dot in ‘Charcoal.’
Tile trackers can help users find items like their smartphones, wallets, purses, keys or anything else you need to keep track of.
With the help of Alexa on the Echo Dot, you can say “Alexa ring my remote,” when you can’t find your remote.
