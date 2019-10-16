Burger King is now available on Uber Eats in Canada

Burger King has announced that it has launched on the Uber Eats app at participating restaurants in Canada.
Customers can now order food from the fast food restaurant to have it delivered straight to their door.
“A long history of innovation coupled with high-quality delicious food and brilliant marketing makes BK® a perfect addition to Uber Eats,” said Janelle Sallenave, head of Uber Eats in U.S. and Canada, in an emailed press release.
Users can get free delivery on Burger King orders of $20 CAD or more from October 16-28th with code ‘EATLIKEAKING20.’ Uber Eats also offers a $0 delivery fee on all orders at least $20 CAD or more.
It’s worth noting that other big fast food companies, like McDonald’s, are available on Uber Eats.
Source: Burger King
