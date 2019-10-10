OnePlus announces the OnePlus 7T Pro

At a keynote presentation on October 10th, OnePlus announced the true successor to the OnePlus 7, which it’s calling the 7T Pro.
The new phone takes design queues from the OnePlus 7 Pro, which came out in May 2019, and features from the more recently announced OnePlus 7T.
That means the phone now sports the latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset, the new Haze Blue colour option and the faster Warp charger 30T standard.
Where this phone separates its self from the regular 7T is that it features a smaller camera bump on the back and no notch on the front since it features a pop-up camera instead. In a polarizing move, the company has once again added a curved glass screen to the handset. Therefore about half an inch of both the left and right side of the screen curve downwards to meet the phone’s chassis.
Of course, the phone still supports the company’s now flagship 90Hz refresh rate, and its three-tier camera system.
As exciting as this phone is, it’s not coming to Canada.
