OnePlus will reveal McLaren Edition device on October 10

On October 10th OnePlus will host an event where the company is rumoured to unveil the OnePlus 7T Pro.
Today, the company tweeted out a 15-second clip filled with McLaren racing vehicles.
McLaren and OnePlus, relentlessly pursuing perfection. See the embodiment of excellence on October 10, 4 PM BST. pic.twitter.com/NbhUoOe4JL
— OnePlus (@oneplus) October 8, 2019
This tweet leads many to believe that OnePlus will work together with McLaren to launch a ‘McLaren Edition’ handset.
OnePlus, in the past, launched a McLaren Edition OnePlus 6T. The phone offered the same specs as the regular OnePlus 6T but featured a carbon fibre rear material, and it came in a black and orange colour variant.
OnePlus will announce the rumoured 7T Pro and the 7T Pro McLaren Edition at its launch in London, U.K. on October 10th. The event will take place at 11am ET/8am PT.
Source: OnePlus
Comments