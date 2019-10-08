News
Instagram adds new security feature to prevent phishing scams

The feature is called “Emails From Instagram"

Oct 8, 2019

10:47 AM EDT

Instagram on the OnePlus 6T

Instagram has introduced a new security feature to help users determine whether an email claiming to be from the platform is legitimate.

Now, if you get an email that appears to be from Instagram, you can check if it’s real by using the ‘Emails From Instagram’ feature in your app’s security settings. The feature appears under the “Login Security” options.

The tab lists the emails that Instagram sent you over the past two weeks. If you see the email you received in the list, then it’s safe. However, if you don’t then you should delete the email immediately.

Instagram made the announcement about the new feature through a tweet on October 7th. 

Since phishing scams are getting more and more sophisticated, this feature is definitely a nice addition.

Source: Twitter 

Comments