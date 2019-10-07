More photos of mystery Motorola phone with pop-up camera leak online

The mystery Motorola device that leaked over the weekend has made another appearance online along with more details and a look at the specs.
In an extensive post from Spanish blog ProAndroid, we get to see almost every angle of the Motorola phone. ProAndroid also lists out all the specs. It still isn’t clear what the device is called, but clearer photos of the back glass now reveal a ‘Motorola One’ logo, confirming that the device is part of the One line.
The leak also gives us a better look at the pop-up camera system, which is combined with the rear camera in one module.
ProAndroid also unveiled more details about the mysterious glowing fingerprint scanner. An LED ring around the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner would activate when the phone was in use with a ‘breathing’ animation. In other words, the LED ring would slowly turn on and off.
The LED ring is also reportedly configurable, which means users can turn off the light entirely or adjust how it works. Additionally, users should be able to control how the LED ring lights up during phone use, for notifications, emergency alerts and when charging.
According to ProAndroid, the device includes a 6.39-inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution IPS display. It also has a 3,600mAh battery and is powered by a Snapdragon 675 and 4GB of RAM. The Motorola phone also has 128GB of storage that users can expand with a microSD card. Finally, the phone sports a 64MP, f/1.8 rear camera along with an 8MP, f/2.2 second camera and a depth sensor. The retractable selfie camera is a 32MP, f/2.0 shooter. It has USB-C charging and a headphone jack.
The phone reportedly runs Android 10. ProAndroid says it can’t confirm if the device runs Android One or full Android.
Ultimately, the phone seems like an excellent package from Motorola. Unfortunately, the device still remains a bit of a mystery. Other than the Motorola One branding, it remains unclear which phone this is. Hopefully, we learn more in the coming weeks.
It’s also worth noting that ProAndroid conducts a fairly in-depth review of the phone’s performance and camera. If you’re curious about how the phone works, click through to read the blog’s full breakdown.
Source: ProAndroid Via: SlashLeaks
