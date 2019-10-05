Apple launches iPhone 6s, 6s Plus service program for phones that won’t turn on

Apple has launched a new service program for select iPhone 6s and 6s Plus devices that may not power on.
According to a support page on the Cupertino, California-based company’s website, a limited number of 6s and 6s Plus phones manufactured between October 2018 and August 2019 may not power on due to a component that can fail.
The support page includes a serial number checker for users who believe they have an affected iPhone 6s or 6s Plus. If you have an eligible iPhone, Apple will repair it free of charge.
Further, Apple says those who believe they were affected by the issue and already paid to have their iPhone replaced should contact it about a refund.
Those interested in getting an eligible iPhone 6s or 6s Plus serviced should find an Apple Authorized Service Provider, make an appointment with an Apple Retail store or contact Apple Support for mail-in service.
Apple recommends users back up their device to iTunes or iCloud before getting service.
Additionally, the company notes that any damage that impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, will need to be resolved before service.
You can learn more about the issue, check if your iPhone is eligible or find a service provider on Apple’s support page.
