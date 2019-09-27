Another Google Pixel 4 XL hands-on video surfaces online

Here’s another hands-on video of the Pixel 4 XL, but this time in English.
It was posted by NextRift, who already did a written review and showed picture samples.
Everything in the video already has previously leaked. NextRift showed off the phone’s ‘Clearly White’ colour variant, with a matte-like finish on the back, and the 6.23-inch display, alongside the 90Hz ‘Smooth Display’ and the Face Unlock feature.
Additionally, the handset sports 6GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 855 chipset and 128GB of storage.
This device has pre-release software, and Motion Sense did not work. However, leaked information suggest Motion Sense won’t function in Vietnam. It will, however, work in Canada.
Google will officially launch the Pixel 4 and 4 XL on October 15th, stay tuned to MobileSyrup to learn about the handsets.
