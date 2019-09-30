Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in October

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix this October.
It’s worth noting that Netflix may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Gossip Girl have all left the subscription-based service and then returned to Netflix months or years later.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix in October.
Last Chance
- Midsomer Murders: series 1-19 (10/01/19)
- Reservoir Dogs (10/15/19)
- Halloween (10/20/19)
- Scream (10/20/19)
- Scream 2 (10/20/19)
- Scream 3 (10/20/19)
- The Cabin in the Woods (10/20/19)
- Wonder Woman (10/29/19)
Comments