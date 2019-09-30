News
PREVIOUS|

Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in October

Sep 30, 2019

7:09 PM EDT

0 comments

Netflix app on iPhone

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix this October.

It’s worth noting that Netflix may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Gossip Girl have all left the subscription-based service and then returned to Netflix months or years later.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix in October.

Last Chance

  • Midsomer Murders: series 1-19 (10/01/19)
  • Reservoir Dogs (10/15/19)
  • Halloween (10/20/19)
  • Scream (10/20/19)
  • Scream 2 (10/20/19)
  • Scream 3 (10/20/19)
  • The Cabin in the Woods (10/20/19)
  • Wonder Woman (10/29/19)

Related Articles

Resources

Sep 28, 2019

6:08 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [September 23 — 29]

News

Sep 30, 2019

1:56 PM EDT

Netflix renews Stranger Things for Season 4, signs major movie, TV deal with creators

News

Sep 27, 2019

8:48 AM EDT

Apple TV+ to air movies in theatres first so they’re eligible for awards

Comments