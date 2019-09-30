Google Canada extends $400 off Pixel 3 sale until November

In August Google Canada slashed the price of the Pixel 3 and the 3 XL by $400 CAD.
Now the Mountain View, California-based company has extended the promotion until November 23rd, 2019.
The prices remain the same as the last promotion:
- 64GB Pixel 3 is $599 CAD from $999
- 128GB Pixel 3 is $729 from $1,129
- 64GB Pixel 3 XL is $729 from $1,129
- 128GB Pixel 3 XL is $859 from $1,259
The fine print of deal reads as follows:
“Save $400 on Pixel 3/3 XL. Promotion starts September 29, 2019 at 12am PT and ends November 23, 2019 at 11:59pm PT, while supplies last and subject to availability. Offer available only to Canadian residents aged 18 years or older with Canadian shipping addresses. Purchase must be made on Google Store Canada. Unless otherwise stated, this offer cannot be combined with other offers. Offer is non-transferable and not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Void where prohibited.”
The Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch screen with a 1,080 x 2,160-pixel resolution, with 4GB of RAM and dual front-firing speakers. Currently, the ‘Not Pink’ variant Pixel 3 is out of stock. The Pixel 3 XL features a 6.3-inch display with a 1,440 x 2,960-pixel resolution, as well as a deep notch. The ‘Clearly White’ Pixel 3 XL is also out of stock.
Google will announce the Pixel 4 and 4 XL on October 15th. Here’s everything we know about the Pixel 4 XL so far.
Source: Google Canada
