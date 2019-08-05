A new day has arrived and that means Google Canada has once again dropped the price of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
However, this time around, we have a new benchmark for its lowest Canadian price by taking a very respectable $400 off the smartphone. Google Canada is offering the following prices:
- 64GB Pixel 3 is $599 CAD from $999
- 128GB Pixel 3 is $729 from $1,129
- 64GB Pixel 3 XL is $729 from $1,129
- 128GB variant Pixel 3 XL is $859 from $1,259
The fine print notes, “Save $400 on Pixel 3/3 XL. Promotion starts August 4, 2019 at 12am PT and ends September 28, 2019 at 11:59pm PT, while supplies last and subject to availability. Offer available only to Canadian residents aged 18 years or older with Canadian shipping addresses. Purchase must be made on Google Store Canada.”
The Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch display with a 1,080 x 2,160-pixel resolution, 4GB of RAM, dual front-firing stereo speakers, a Snapdragon 845 processor and comes in ‘Clearly White,’ ‘Just Black’ and ‘Not Pink.’ The larger 6.3-inch Pixel 3 XL features a 1,440 x 2,960-pixel resolution display, a Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of RAM.
Source: Google Canada
