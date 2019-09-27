Richmond, B.C. elementary school named Canada’s Greenest School

The Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC) and the Canada Coalition for Green Schools have revealed that the winner of the sixth annual Greenest School in Canada competition is W.D. Ferris Elementary School in Richmond, British Columbia.
In the competition, a jury of green building industry experts review applications from across the country. The jury specifically looks at a school’s emphasis on environmental education, conservation programs and efforts, community initiatives and facilities that are designed to benefit the health of occupants.
According to the jury, Ferris Elementary won due to its efforts around waste reduction, water and energy conservation, community involvement, and commitment to active transportation.
For winning, the school will receive a $2,000 cash award to put toward a new or ongoing sustainability project.
The runner-up was Calgary’s Career and Technology Centre at Central Memorial High School, while third place was claimed by Westwood Community High School in Fort McMurray, Alberta.
Image credit: Flickr — Marina del Castell
Source: Canada Green Building Council
Comments