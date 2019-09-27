News
PREVIOUS

Richmond, B.C. elementary school named Canada’s Greenest School

Sep 27, 2019

7:07 PM EDT

0 comments

tree hugger

The Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC) and the Canada Coalition for Green Schools have revealed that the winner of the sixth annual Greenest School in Canada competition is W.D. Ferris Elementary School in Richmond, British Columbia.

In the competition, a jury of green building industry experts review applications from across the country. The jury specifically looks at a school’s emphasis on environmental education, conservation programs and efforts, community initiatives and facilities that are designed to benefit the health of occupants.

According to the jury, Ferris Elementary won due to its efforts around waste reduction, water and energy conservation, community involvement, and commitment to active transportation.

For winning, the school will receive a $2,000 cash award to put toward a new or ongoing sustainability project.

The runner-up was Calgary’s Career and Technology Centre at Central Memorial High School, while third place was claimed by Westwood Community High School in Fort McMurray, Alberta.

Image credit: Flickr — Marina del Castell

Source: Canada Green Building Council

Related Articles

News

Sep 8, 2010

7:45 AM EDT

Apple to open 2 new retail locations this weekend: Newmarket, Ontario and Richmond B.C.

News

Sep 26, 2019

6:50 PM EDT

Tesla’s Canadian Supercharger expansion includes 23 V3 chargers

News

Mar 20, 2010

4:16 PM EDT

Moto W388 Renew+ now available in White at Fido

News

Jun 6, 2019

2:19 PM EDT

Telus invests $150 million in fibre optic network in Prince George, B.C.

Comments