News
PREVIOUS|

Sonos’ portable Move Bluetooth speaker is now available in Canada

Your enjoyment of this speaker likely depends on how many Sonos speakers you already own

Sep 24, 2019

8:02 AM EDT

0 comments

Sonos’ first portable speaker, the aptly named Move, is now available.

The company revealed the new speaker in early September. The device is a rather large speaker that acts like a regular Sonos speaker when it’s on Wi-Fi, but then converts to a portable Bluetooth speaker once you take it out of internet range.

The device is a fantastic speaker and if you already have a Sonos multi-room audio setup this is likely the missing piece of your puzzle. If you don’t already own a few Sonos devices then check out the MobileSyrup review of the Move to find out if it’s right for you.

You can purchase the speaker for $499 over on Sonos’ website. 

Related Articles

News

Sep 12, 2019

11:29 AM EDT

New Sonos Port and One SL are now available to purchase

Reviews

Sep 18, 2019

9:00 AM EDT

Sonos Move Review: Taking the music with you

News

Aug 17, 2019

11:25 AM EDT

Sonos’ first portable Bluetooth speaker leaks in new images

Reviews

Sep 5, 2019

9:00 AM EDT

Sonos Move Hands-on: Music that moves with you

Comments