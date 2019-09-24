Sonos’ portable Move Bluetooth speaker is now available in Canada

Sonos’ first portable speaker, the aptly named Move, is now available.
The company revealed the new speaker in early September. The device is a rather large speaker that acts like a regular Sonos speaker when it’s on Wi-Fi, but then converts to a portable Bluetooth speaker once you take it out of internet range.
The device is a fantastic speaker and if you already have a Sonos multi-room audio setup this is likely the missing piece of your puzzle. If you don’t already own a few Sonos devices then check out the MobileSyrup review of the Move to find out if it’s right for you.
You can purchase the speaker for $499 over on Sonos’ website.
