Sky: Children of the Light gets major update, includes controller support

Sep 24, 2019

7:06 AM EDT

Indie developer thatgamecompany has released a major new update for its free-to-play Sky: Children of the Light iOS game.

Update 0.6.0’s most notable addition is the fact that controller support is now enabled in Sky. Therefore, players can use MFi, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers in the game.

Further, the update brings a new season of ‘Lightseekers’ content that includes new multiplayer emotes, music sheets and instruments, spells, daily quests and more.

thatgamecompany says the update also fixes various network issues.

For more on Sky: Children of the Light, check out MobileSyrup‘s review.

