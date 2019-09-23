News
PREVIOUS|

August 2019 was Pokémon Go’s most successful month since 2016

Sep 23, 2019

7:08 PM EDT

0 comments

Pokémon Go has continued to see a resurgence in its player base.

According to a new report from gaming analytics firm SuperData, the mobile AR game generated $176 million USD ($233.4 million CAD) in August. The firm notes that this is Pokémon Go‘s highest point since 2016 when it launched and quickly exploded in popularity.

SuperData says developer Niantic drew in players in part through a slew of events, on top of August already being a peak traffic month for the game.

Pokémon Go wasn’t the only game that the report looked at, though. Altogether, SuperData revealed data on games across mobile, console and PC.

According to the firm, consumers spent a total of $8.9 billion digitally worldwide in August across all three platform categories. console, PC and mobile. This marks a two percent increased over August 2018’s grosses.

In particular, mobile spending accounted for 62 percent of the overall total, compared to 57 percent last August.

Source: SuperData

Related Articles

News

Sep 18, 2019

6:50 PM EDT

The October Pokémon Go Community Day features Trapinch

News

Sep 20, 2019

7:04 PM EDT

Square Enix running crossover between Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts mobile games

News

Sep 16, 2019

3:34 PM EDT

Pokémon from Gen 5’s Unova region enter Pokémon Go today

News

Sep 19, 2019

11:48 AM EDT

Here are all of the launch Apple Arcade games that support controllers

Comments