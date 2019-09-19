News
Tesla Model 3 earns IIHF top safety rating

This is the second electric vehicle receive an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating

Sep 19, 2019

11:24 AM EDT

Tesla has been championing how safe the Model 3 is for a long time and now it has another accolade to back it up.

The electric car has been awarded the IIHS Top Safety Pick+. An Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+ vehicle must be very safe for both the passenger and the driver. This is one of the institutes higher-end awards.

When evaluating cars for the award, the IIHS does crash tests, rates the vehicles headlights and its front crash prevention technology. Vehicles that score top marks in all of these categories get the Top Safety Pick+ award. Vehicles that excel in one or two areas score a Top Safety Pick.

The Model 3 is the second electric car to win the award behind Audi’s eTron, which is a larger SUV.

Tesla says that the Model 3 is so safe since it uses an all-electric powertrain design, so it has a low centre of gravity. This reduces its risk of rolling over. On top of this, the Ev company made the car’s passenger cabin frame from aluminum and steel. Tesla also mentions that since there is no engine in the front of the sedan, it has a larger crumple zone to absorb some impacts compared to traditional cars.

You can find out more about the award on the IIHS’ website and more about Tesla’s performance by reading its blog post. 

Source: IIHS, Tesla

