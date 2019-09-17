Philips launching a new Hue Light box to sync your TV to smart lights

If you’ve ever wanted to sync your smart lights with your TV then Signify has a new Philips Hue product for you.
The device is called the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box and it syncs your lights to what your TV is playing to create an ambiance.
How it works is you plug up to four of your devices into the Sync Box then plug the box into your TV, and it can then generate a light script based on the video information passing through it.
The company’s press release mentions that users can connect up to 10 lights to the system for a full surround-light experience.
To use it, you’ll have to download a separate Hue app called Hue Sync which will be available when the product launches. It seems like the Hue Sync app is going to be very similar to the Hue Sync app that’s available on PC and Mac.
This means that you can set the lights to change at four different speeds, as well as set the lights to match music, video content or a video game.
In a screenshot of the app from a Philips explainer video, there also appears to be a brightness slider in the app.
The Sync Box can add lighting effects to 4K 60Hz and HDR10 content when it launches, but it can’t support HDR10+ or Dolby Vision, notes The Verge. Users can play HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content through the box, but it won’t light up the room.
The product is launching on October 15th in the states and will come to Canada sometime in early 2020. It’s slated to cost $229 USD, which is roughly $300 CAD.
