Samsung reportedly launching Android 10 beta next month

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch an Android 10 beta next month.
According to SamMobile, the South Korean tech giant will announce the beta towards the end of September for the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 family of phones.
This would be a change from last year when Samsung revealed the Android Pie beta in November at its Samsung Developer Conference.
Following its announcement, the Android 10 beta will roll out sometime in October, reports SamMobile.
The beta is reportedly set to be available in the U.S. and parts of Europe. It’s unclear if Canada would be included in the U.S. rollout.
Source: SamMobile
