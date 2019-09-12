News
PREVIOUS|

Google One now backs up and restores photos, videos and MMS

Sep 12, 2019

7:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Google One is now capable of backing up and restoring photos, videos and MMS on Android.

These features are in addition to the texts, contacts and app backup that the cloud storage service already offers.

As with those other files, photos, videos and MMS backup can be managed from the Google One app. This can be done by visiting the ‘Device Backup’ section of the app’s home page, while additional controls can be found in Settings –> Manage backup settings.

The new backup functionality is included at no additional cost in Google One’s $2/month subscription.

Source: Google Via: XDA Developers

Related Articles

News

Jul 23, 2019

9:06 PM EDT

Pixelmator Pro 1.4 offers an editing extension in Apple Photos and more

News

Nov 14, 2018

10:53 AM EDT

Google One storage plan options rolling out to Canadian users

News

May 7, 2018

1:23 PM EDT

Facebook and Instagram videos now playable within Whatsapp

News

Jul 11, 2018

6:08 PM EDT

YouTube introducing ‘Copyright Match’ tool to protect creators from stolen videos

Comments