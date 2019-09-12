Google One now backs up and restores photos, videos and MMS

Google One is now capable of backing up and restoring photos, videos and MMS on Android.
These features are in addition to the texts, contacts and app backup that the cloud storage service already offers.
As with those other files, photos, videos and MMS backup can be managed from the Google One app. This can be done by visiting the ‘Device Backup’ section of the app’s home page, while additional controls can be found in Settings –> Manage backup settings.
The new backup functionality is included at no additional cost in Google One’s $2/month subscription.
Source: Google Via: XDA Developers
