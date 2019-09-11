News
Apple Canada will give you up to $700 when you trade-in your old iPhone

If you have an iPhone XS Max you could get up to $700

Sep 11, 2019

3:36 PM EDT

Apple has shared a list detailing how much value, on average, that customers can get when they trade-in their existing iPhone towards the purchase of a new iPhone 11. 

Apple is accepting iPhones as old as the iPhone 6S and as new as last year’s iPhone XS Max.

The trade-in prices are as follows in Canada:

  • iPhone 6s – $80
  • iPhone 6s Plus – $120
  • iPhone 7 – $140
  • iPhone 7 Plus – $260
  • iPhone 8 – $260
  • iPhone 8 Plus – $390
  • iPhone X – $490
  • iPhone XR – $440
  • iPhone XS – $580
  • iPhone XS Max – $700

Remember these prices are just average trade-in values. Depending on the condition your phone is in you could receive a lot less for your device.

Source: Apple

