Apple Canada will give you up to $700 when you trade-in your old iPhone

Apple has shared a list detailing how much value, on average, that customers can get when they trade-in their existing iPhone towards the purchase of a new iPhone 11.
Apple is accepting iPhones as old as the iPhone 6S and as new as last year’s iPhone XS Max.
The trade-in prices are as follows in Canada:
- iPhone 6s – $80
- iPhone 6s Plus – $120
- iPhone 7 – $140
- iPhone 7 Plus – $260
- iPhone 8 – $260
- iPhone 8 Plus – $390
- iPhone X – $490
- iPhone XR – $440
- iPhone XS – $580
- iPhone XS Max – $700
Remember these prices are just average trade-in values. Depending on the condition your phone is in you could receive a lot less for your device.
Source: Apple
