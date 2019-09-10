Sony to launch Canadian-exclusive NHL 20 PS4 Pro bundle this week

Sony has revealed an NHL 20 PlayStation 4 Pro bundle is coming exclusively to Canada on September 13th.
While the PS4 Pro and accompanying DualShock 4 controller come in standard black, the bundle does include a copy of NHL 20.
The bundle will cost $499 CAD, the regular price of a PS4 Pro, which means that NHL 20 — which will be priced at $79.99 on its own — is packed in at no additional cost.
It’s worth noting that the cover of NHL 20 features Toronto Maple Leafs centre player Auston Matthews. Further, NHL 20 was actually made by Canadian developer EA Vancouver.
According to EA, NHL 20 features new Signature Shots inspired by NHL players’ real-world shots, on top of more than 45 new shot types across all athletes. Further, the game will offer all-new broadcast visuals and commentary and more than 1,100 new customization options for players’ clubs and characters.
This isn’t the first time that Sony has dropped a Canada-only NHL bundle. Last year, the company released a similar bundle containing NHL 19, although that package included a standard PS4, not the PS4 Pro.
Source: PlayStation
