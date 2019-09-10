McDonald’s has announced that it will acquire Apprente, a company that focuses on voice-based conversational technology.
Apprente was founded in 2017 to create multilingual and mutli-accent voice-based platforms for multi-item conversational ordering. According to the press release, Apprente will help McDonald’s restaurants with faster, simpler and more accurate order taking at Drive-Thrus. Also, there’s even the potential to incorporate the technology into its mobile ordering and kiosks.
Apprente will be the founding members of a new internal group within McDonald’s called McD Tech Labs. Additionally, McDonald’s is planning to grow its presence in Silicon Valley and will hire additional engineers, data scientists and other advanced technology experts that will join McD Tech Labs.
“Building our technology infrastructure and digital capabilities are fundamental to our Velocity Growth Plan and enable us to meet rising expectations from our customers while making it simpler and even more enjoyable for crew members to serve guests,” said Steve Easterbrook, president and CEO of McDonald’s, in a press release.
“Apprente’s gifted team, and the technology they have developed, will form McD Tech Labs, a new group integrated in our Global Technology team that will take our culture of innovation one step further.”
This is just one of the latest ways McDonald’s plans to build on its investment into technology.
McDonald’s recently acquired Dynamic Yield, and will use its technology to personalize the outdoor Drive-Thru menu so that it shows food depending on weather, restaurant traffic, trending menu items and time of the day.
Source: Newswire
