Apple reveals new games coming to Arcade, including several from Canada

Apple has revealed more of the games coming to its Arcade on-demand mobile game subscription service, and several of them are made in Canada.
Apple Arcade launches on September 19th at a cost of $5.99 CAD/month and will feature a library of over 100 mobile games.
The titles will be playable across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac.
During its fall iPhone event, Apple revealed more games that are coming to the service, including:
- Ballistic Baseball (Gameloft) — an arcade baseball game featuring single-player and multiplayer content
- The Bradwell Conspiracy (Bossa) — a conspiracy adventure thriller with a comedic twist
- ChuChu Rocket! Universe (Sega) — ChuChus explore a universe containing strange and wonderful planets and solve over 100 puzzles
- The Enchanted World (Saskatoon-based Noodlecake) — help a fairy restore order to a magical world torn apart by evil forces
- Exit the Gungeon (Devolver) — escape a collapsing hell dungeon while avoiding deadly obstacles and enemies
- Overland (Finji) — a post-apocalyptic road trip adventure that tasks players with fighting to survive
- Pac-Man Party Royale (Bandai Namco) — four players face off to see who can be the last Pac-Man standing
- Projection: First Light (Blowfish) — a young girl named Greta teams up with legendary heroes as she embarks on a journey of self-enlightenment
- Rayman Mini (Ubisoft) — after being shrunk to the size of an ant, Rayman must quickly adapt to a new small world by using insects, mushrooms and plants to survive
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens (WayForward) — explore a sunken city and face off against the dangerous Seven Sirens as Half-Genie Shantae
- Skate City (Toronto-based Snowman) — take to the streets to become the ultimate skater
- Sneaky Sasquatch (Vancouver-based RAC7) — as a Sasquatch, players must sneak around in disguise in order to raid coolers and picnic baskets, play golf and more
- Steven Universe: Unleash the Light — an RPG based on the popular cartoon that’s co-written by series creator Rebecca Sugar
- Super Impossible Road (Rogue Games) — a high-speed racing game set in a futuristic galaxy
- Various Daylife (Square Enix) — a new RPG from the creators of Bravely Default and Octopath Traveler
Apple says all of these titles are debuting on Arcade, although specific release dates for each were not confirmed. As part of the subscription, each game will be free of ads and feature no in-app purchases.
Other titles slated to come to Apple Arcade at some point include the mysterious Fantasian from Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, adventure game Hot Lava from Vancouver-based Klei Entertainment and a Sonic Racing title from Sega.
MobileSyrup will have more on Apple Arcade in the coming days.
Image credit: RAC7
Comments